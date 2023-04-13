Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,923 (April 11, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the incoming freshmen early enrollees who’ve earned buzz prior to this Saturday’s G-Day spring scrimmage.

Georgia football podcast: Highlighting the freshmen to watch on G-Day

Beginning of the show: Georgia has a large crop of early enrollees participating in spring practice for the first time, and some are earning quite a bit of positive chatter ahead of Saturday’s G-Day spring scrimmage game. I’ll discuss some of the buzz that’s been generated on today’s show and share what UGA coach Kirby Smart recently said about one freshman in particular.

15-minute mark: I also share candid comments from Smart on the possible emergence of defensive back Tykee Smith as a significant competitor for playing time after flying under the radar for a couple years after arriving as a high-profile transfer in 2021 from West Virginia.