Georgia football podcast: Bear Alexander’s transfer doesn’t diminish excitement of G-Day

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,927 (April 17, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what happened on G-Day -- including the surprising news of Bear Alexander’s reported intention to transfer.

Georgia football podcast: Bear Alexander’s transfer doesn’t diminish excitment of G-Day

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans got surprising news Saturday when it was reported that defensive tackle Bear Alexander planned to enter the transfer portal. The unexpected announcement had the potential to be a blight on what was supposed to be a festive atmosphere for the annual G-Day spring scrimmage game. However, I’ll explain on today’s show why -- despite the Alexander news -- UGA managed to produce a fun and engaging spring game. I’ll also share audio from Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart discussing his feelings on what UGA accomplished this spring and how he plans on navigating the path forward after Alexander’s transfer.

15-minute mark: I discuss what we learned about UGA’s quarterback competition during G-Day.