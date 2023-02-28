Georgia football podcast: The 3 best things about Glenn Schumann returning to UGA

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,894 (Feb. 28, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann’s return to the Bulldogs after interviewing with the Philadelphia Eagles means for UGA.

Georgia football podcast: The 3 things about Glenn Schumann returning to UGA

Beginning of the show: Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles, but according to ESPN’s Chris Low, Schumann plans to remain with the Bulldogs this season. This is obviously good news for UGA, and on today’s show, I’ll explain what it specifically means for UGA.

15-minute mark: I explain how the recent year-over-year trend of reduced scoring in college football impacts UGA.