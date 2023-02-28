Georgia football podcast: The 3 best things about Glenn Schumann returning to UGA
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,894 (Feb. 28, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann’s return to the Bulldogs after interviewing with the Philadelphia Eagles means for UGA.
Georgia football podcast: The 3 things about Glenn Schumann returning to UGA
Beginning of the show: Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles, but according to ESPN’s Chris Low, Schumann plans to remain with the Bulldogs this season. This is obviously good news for UGA, and on today’s show, I’ll explain what it specifically means for UGA.
15-minute mark: I explain how the recent year-over-year trend of reduced scoring in college football impacts UGA.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show to address how the Bulldogs will replace some of its recently-departed NFL draft hopefuls.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Florida hiring a new defensive coordinator.
50-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm stops by to discuss how recent changes in Washington is impacting his offseason as part of the Commanders organization and to share additional thoughts about what Mike Bobo’s hiring as offensive coordinator means for the Bulldogs and the quarterback competition.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.