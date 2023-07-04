Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,979 (June 30, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Georgia incoming freshman defensive tackle Jordan Hall said he chose UGA over Florida in a hotly contested recruiting battle last year.

Georgia football podcast: Gator Haters will love Jordan Hall’s reason for choosing UGA

Beginning of the show: One of the areas in which Georgia’s recruiting efforts have thrived the most in recent years has been its ability to go into Florida and pull top prospects despite competition from the Gators, who oftentimes are pursuing the same players.