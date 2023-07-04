Georgia football podcast: Gator Haters will love Jordan Hall’s reason for choosing UGA
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,979 (June 30, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Georgia incoming freshman defensive tackle Jordan Hall said he chose UGA over Florida in a hotly contested recruiting battle last year.
Beginning of the show: One of the areas in which Georgia’s recruiting efforts have thrived the most in recent years has been its ability to go into Florida and pull top prospects despite competition from the Gators, who oftentimes are pursuing the same players.
One of the most recent and most prominent examples of this phenomenon is five-star defensive tackle Jordan Hall. Hall recently explained during a podcast interview with some of his new teammates why UGA was a better choice for him than Florida, and Bulldogs fans who enjoy being “Gator Haters” will enjoy what he had to say.
I’ll share his comments on today’s show.
10-minute mark: I preview a series of top offensive line commits who are set to announce their decisions.
15-minute mark: I share the latest example of a famous voice around college football touting someone other than UGA to win the national championship.
20-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a recruiting bump for Alabama quarterback commit Julian Sayin.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.