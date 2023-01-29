Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,873 (Jan. 26, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia coach Kirby Smart told his team -- including next year’s seniors -- after the national championship win vs. TCU earlier this month.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart has already issued his first challenge to 2023 seniors

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s second-straight national championship was in many ways a triumph of leadership for the Bulldogs. UGA shook off any temptation for complacency and finished off a perfect season with a 65-7 win against TCU in the national championship game. After the game was over, UGA coach Kirby Smart was enjoying the celebration, but he also delivered what was likely the first challenge to next year’s senior’s. I’ll talk more about what that message was on today’s show.

15-minute mark: I discuss the possibility that former UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett is climbing up NFL draft boards based on some recent comments from ESPN’s Mel Kiper.