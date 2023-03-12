Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,902 (March 10, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about where Georgia coach Kirby Smart ranks among other top coaches -- including Alabama’s Nick Saban.

Georgia football podcast: It’s time to recognize Kirby Smart as college football’s top coach

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart is still a relatively young coach, but in short order, he’s arguably risen to the top of his profession -- perhaps even surpassing his mentor, Alabama coach Nick Saban.

No one disputes that Saban might be the greatest coach of all time, but in the discussion of who’s the best at the moment, evidence is building that it’s Smart, and not Saban, who should rank at the top.