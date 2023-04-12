Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,922 (April 10, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said last Saturday in his final comments prior to the annual G-Day spring scrimmage, which takes place this Saturday afternoon.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart sets the stage for an entertaining G-Day

Beginning of the show: If Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s most recent press conference can be used as a guide, then fans should get plenty of what they’re hoping to see at the annual G-Day spring scrimmage this Saturday afternoon.

Undoubtedly, the quarterback competition has been the hottest topic so far this spring, and Smart talked about that last weekend as well. Specifically, he discussed the need to see his signal callers in competition in something approximating a real football game, which is exactly what G-Day has a chance to provide.