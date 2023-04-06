Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart makes bold statement about how UGA keeps competitive edge

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,920 (April 6, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA coach Kirby Smart told Coach K about how it is that the Bulldogs’ seniors stayed so focus en route to a second straight national championship last season.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart makes bold statement about how UGA maintains competitive edge

Beginning of the show: Georgia has used a fierce competitive spirit to go 29-1 over the last two seasons and win back-to-back national championships. The mindset required is not easy to conjure, but the Bulldogs have had a habit of making it seem as though it is.

UGA coach Kirby Smart explained recently how it is they’re capable of doing that in an interview on Coach K’s podcast. I’ll share what Smart said on today’s show and explain why his outlook makes it difficult for competitors to keep pace.