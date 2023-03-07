Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,898 (March 6, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the impressive performances turned in by former UGA players at the NFL scouting combine.

Georgia football podcast: UGA dominates NFL combine once again

Beginning of the show: It’s undoubtedly a familiar storyline for Georgia fans: Former Bulldogs players becoming the talk of the NFL scouting combine. That’s what happened last year when members of the 2021 national championship team arrived in Indianapolis, and it foreshadowed a record-setting draft for UGA. This year is shaping up to be no different. I’ll talk more about why on today’s show.

15-minute mark: I specifically focus on former UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett, who arguably ranked as one of the combine’s most-pleasant surprises.