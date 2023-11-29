Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2084 (Nov. 28, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Alabama coach Nick Saban said about Brock Bowers and the Bulldogs offense ahead of Saturday’s SEC championship game.

Georgia football podcast: Nick Saban explains why Brock Bowers is ‘mismatch issue’ for Alabama

Beginning of the show: Alabama coach Nick Saban knows the value Georgia tight end Brock Bowers brings to UGA’s offense, and Saban didn’t hold back when discussing that topic earlier this week. I’ll explain on today’s show why the Bulldogs might need Bowers and the rest of the UGA offense to be at their best to beat Alabama on Saturday.

10-minute mark: I discuss the emergence of UGA defensive backs coach Fran Brown as the top candidate to become Syracuse head coach.

15-minute mark: I discuss the way the previous history between Georgia and Alabama is shaping the narrative around this week’s game.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Florida firing two assistant coaches.

50-minute mark: Former UGA great David Pollack joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.