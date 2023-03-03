Georgia football podcast: UGA fans shouldn’t miss Nolan Smith’s powerful message
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,896 (March 2, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former UGA outside linebacker Nolan Smith said Wednesday during a press conference at the NFL scouting combine.
Beginning of the show: It’s been a busy week around DawgNation, and not all the news has been good. However, in the midst of everything going on, Georgia fans would be well-served to check out former Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith’s press conference prior to the start of the NFL scouting combine earlier this week from Indianapolis. I’ll share some of the highlights on today’s show.
15-minute mark: I read former UGA defensive tackle Jalen Carter’s statement regarding the misdemeanor charges he posted bond on Wednesday night.
20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some NCAA trouble for former Tennessee assistant coaches and staffers.
50-minute mark: I share some thoughts on what’s next for UGA in the aftermath of Wednesday’s news involving Jalen Carter.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
