Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,897 (March 3, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about a tremendous performance at the NFL scouting combine for former Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith.

Georgia football podcast: Celebrating a former UGA star’s impressive combine performance

Beginning of the show: Former Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith put on quite a performance this week at the NFL scouting combine. I’ll take time to celebrate it on today’s show, and explain why the response from his former teammates to his exploits reinforces the formula that’s made UGA successful.

15-minute mark: I discuss how the Bulldogs’ quarterback competition compares to some of the other national championship contenders in 2023 -- including Alabama.