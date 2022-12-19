Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,844 (Dec. 16, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how Georgia coach Kirby Smart and his counterpart for Ohio State, Ryan Day, appear to be approaching their preparations for the Peach Bowl in a similar fashion.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart, Ryan Day taking similar approach to Peach Bowl prep

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans have heard Kirby Smart talk repeatedly through the years about the value of what he calls “camp-style” practices. These workouts are described that way because they resemble what happens in the long stretch in late summer prior to the season’s start. These are practices where UGA works on itself, with an emphasis on technique and fundamentals.

Smart said this week that UGA was engaging in those types of practices prior to turning its attention to its College Football Playoff semifinal opponent in the Peach Bowl, Ohio State.