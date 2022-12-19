Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart, Ryan Day taking similar approach to Peach Bowl prep
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,844 (Dec. 16, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how Georgia coach Kirby Smart and his counterpart for Ohio State, Ryan Day, appear to be approaching their preparations for the Peach Bowl in a similar fashion.
Beginning of the show: Georgia fans have heard Kirby Smart talk repeatedly through the years about the value of what he calls “camp-style” practices. These workouts are described that way because they resemble what happens in the long stretch in late summer prior to the season’s start. These are practices where UGA works on itself, with an emphasis on technique and fundamentals.
Smart said this week that UGA was engaging in those types of practices prior to turning its attention to its College Football Playoff semifinal opponent in the Peach Bowl, Ohio State.
Yet interestingly enough, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day also echoed a similar sentiment when he spoke this week about getting his team ready to play the Bulldogs.
I’ll share what each coach said on today’s show and use their remarks to try to determine what that means for the possible outcome of the game.
15-minute mark: I discuss a couple of notes related to the UGA-Ohio State game -- including a glimpse at how the betting public appears to be lining up behind UGA
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.
40-minute mark: I preview the start of bowl season.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.