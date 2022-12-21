Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,846 (Dec. 20, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the players who’ll be most important for the Bulldogs in their Peach Bowl matchup in the College Football Playoff with Ohio State.

Georgia football podcast: The 5 most important players for UGA vs. Ohio State

Beginning of the show: Georgia is 13-0 and in pursuit of another national championship, and the next obstacle standing in its way will be Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national semifinal in the Peach Bowl. The Bulldogs are a touchdown favorite in the contest, but the Buckeyes began the season ranked ahead of UGA in the preseason polls and shouldn’t be taken lightly.

That means that UGA will need to be at its best to give it the best chance at victory, and on today’s show, I’ll list the Bulldogs players who’ll be crucial in helping get that done.