Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2071 (Nov. 8, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA can do to prove it’s an “elite” team vs. Ole Miss on Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: Here’s how UGA can prove it’s ‘elite’ vs. Ole Miss

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart once famously said, “You’re either elite or you’re not.” Over the last two years, the Bulldogs have left little doubt about which side of that line the program stands on, and as the 2023 season enters its most crucial stretch, UGA is being called on again to demonstrate its credentials.

I’ll discuss on today’s show why UGA has perhaps been more dominant than some realize, and why it needs to maintain that same level during the month of November as the Dawgs play their toughest regular season competition.

15-minute mark: I discuss the latest on a possible return from injury for UGA tight end Brock Bowers -- who required the so-called tight rope surgery after a high ankle sprain suffered in October at Vanderbilt.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show to react to the Bulldogs remaining at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff top 25 and to preview Saturday’s game vs. the Rebels.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including how the league’s teams were placed in this week’s CFP top 25.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.