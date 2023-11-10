Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2072 (Nov. 9, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said in a recent interview with ESPN about the differing moods between his team and Georgia ahead of Saturday’s pivotal showdown.

Georgia football podcast: Lane Kiffin pushes narrative that UGA’s under ‘pressure’ vs. Ole Miss

Beginning of the show: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has coached in high-profile games in the past -- perhaps most famously, his four showdowns with former boss Nick Saban and Alabama. However, Kiffin said in an interview with ESPN this week that he was maybe too uptight in nervous in those previous games, and that this week, he feels more relaxed and comfortable than he has in the past.

In doing so, Kiffin also dries to draw a sharp contrast with his opponent on Saturday, Georgia, which Kiffin believes might be feeling the pressure because of its long winning streak at home and overall and its continued presence as the No. 1 team in the Associated Press top 25.

I’ll discuss more on today’s show about what Kiffin said and his attempt to cast a narrative around the Bulldogs.

15-minute mark: I discuss how UGA compares to other possible national championship contenders based on a recent power rating published by Phil Steele consulting sports betting experts in Las Vegas.

25-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including how this weekend’s slate of games could shed light on some upcoming UGA opponents.

55-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.