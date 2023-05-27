Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,952 (May 23, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what the recent string of commits means for Georgia and its 2024 class.

Georgia football podcast: Recent commits suggest major recruiting momentum for UGA

NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans hoping for commitments after a busy recruiting weekend weren’t disappointed this week. The Bulldogs have added four members to the 2024 class since last weekend, and evidence is mounting that there could be more on the way.