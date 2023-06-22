Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,970 (June 20, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why conversations among UGA fans related to the Bulldogs’ recruiting efforts resembles a lot discussions that have taken place around this same time of year in the past.

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s 2024 recruiting cycle reaches important milestone

NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Beginning of the show: A commonly asked question among many Georgia fans over the years during this time of summer seems to be “what’s wrong with UGA recruiting?”