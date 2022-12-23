Georgia football podcast: 2 things to love about UGA’s latest 5-star addition
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,848 (Dec. 22, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia is getting in five-star edge rusher Damon Wilson.
Beginning of the show: Georgia is in the midst of concluding another successful recruiting cycle, and one of the biggest wins for the Bulldogs on National Signing Day, five-star edge rusher Damon Wilson, is the topic on today’s show. I’ll explain why UGA fans should see a lot to like when they look at Wilson.
10-minute mark: I discuss former No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter’s decision to follow Deion Sanders to Colorado.
15-minute mark: I share thoughts on UGA tight end Arik Gilbert entering the transfer portal.
20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show to discuss the latest on Gilbert and what transfer wide receivers RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett would provide the Bulldogs offense.
NOTE: The show was recorded prior to Thomas and Lovett announcing their UGA commitments.
40-minute mark: I take a look at some of the other key storylines to emerge on National Signing Day -- including a five-star prospect that decided not to sign, and a big day for former UGA assistant Dan Lanning.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.