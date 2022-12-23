Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,848 (Dec. 22, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia is getting in five-star edge rusher Damon Wilson.

Georgia football podcast: 2 things to love about UGA’s latest 5-star addition

Beginning of the show: Georgia is in the midst of concluding another successful recruiting cycle, and one of the biggest wins for the Bulldogs on National Signing Day, five-star edge rusher Damon Wilson, is the topic on today’s show. I’ll explain why UGA fans should see a lot to like when they look at Wilson.

10-minute mark: I discuss former No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter’s decision to follow Deion Sanders to Colorado.