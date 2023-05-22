Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,946-47 (May 15-16, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the immediate fallout of Dylan Raiola’s UGA commitment.

Georgia football podcast: Dylan Raiola’s commitment setting up exciting summer for UGA fans

NOTE: These are the DawgNation Daily episodes for Monday and Tuesday, May 15-16, 2023.

Georgia got the news it had been anticipating to begin last week when five-star quarterback, and the nation’s No. 1 recruit, Dylan Raiola committed to the Bulldogs.