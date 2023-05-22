Georgia football podcast: Dylan Raiola’s commitment setting up exciting summer for UGA fans
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,946-47 (May 15-16, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the immediate fallout of Dylan Raiola’s UGA commitment.
NOTE: These are the DawgNation Daily episodes for Monday and Tuesday, May 15-16, 2023.
Georgia got the news it had been anticipating to begin last week when five-star quarterback, and the nation’s No. 1 recruit, Dylan Raiola committed to the Bulldogs.
I’m sharing a link today to the shows from last Monday and Tuesday when I discussed Raiola as his commitment seemed imminent, and the following day when UGA fans were celebrating the outcome.
In addition to plenty of chatter on Raiola, I also discuss on Monday’s show the outlook for wide receiver Dominic Lovett in the Bulldogs offense this season, and on Tuesday’s show, I react to the addition of running back Len’Neth Whitehead from the transfer portal.
Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb also joins the show on Monday, and DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins us on Tuesday.
I also take a look at the other big SEC headlines as well including an unflattering picture painted of Florida by a national writer and an effort by Auburn to rehabilitate new coach Hugh Freeze’s reputation.
And as always, we’ll conclude both shows with a Golden Shoe winner and an update of the Gator Hater Countdown.
Monday’s show:
Tuesday’s show: