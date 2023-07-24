clock iconclock icon
By Brandon Adams, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfile

Welcome to "DawgNation Daily", the home of the largest daily Georgia Football program hosted by Brandon Adams. Watch live each day on DawgNation.com or across all the DawgNation social channels. Or, listen every afternoon on your favorite podcast platform.

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,994 (July 24, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about five-star linebacker Justin Williams, who’s set to announce his commitment decision Monday night.

Georgia football podcast: UGA could be on commitment watch for a major five-star prospect

Beginning of the show: One of the more anticipated moments of the 2024 recruiting cycle will unfold Monday night when five-star linebacker Justin Williams announces his commitment. Georgia fans have had confidence in recent weeks this decision might break their way in part because one of Williams’ high school teammates, four-star defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, recently announced his pledge to the Bulldogs and has been open about trying to convince Williams to make the same decision.

There’s also extra interest on the Williams announcement due to the expectation that UGA could lose a commitment from four-star linebacker Demarcus Riddick later this week.

I’ll discuss all of the issues surrounding Williams’ announcement on today’s show -- including the role UGA assistant Glenn Schumann could play in helping the Bulldogs add another major target.

15-minute mark: I discuss what the large number of preseason All-SEC players for UGA could mean for the Bulldogs’ chances of producing a historic season.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the media projections to win the league’s two divisions.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Countdown.

ArticleArticle Latest DawgNation Daily Podcast
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football podcast: UGA could be on commitment watch for major …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football podcast: Paul Finebaum explains why Kirby Smart has …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football podcast: Steve Spurrier takes jab at Kirby Smart
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart clearly defines ‘the threat’ facing …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football podcast: UGA a hot topic on Day 1 of SEC Media Days
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Kirby Smart details how he challenges Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Smael …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Tennessee football leaving troubles behind, ‘We expect to win the …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football will learn a lot about the future of its inside …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football machine still humming along despite 2 key transfer …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: Paul Finebaum explains why Kirby Smart has …

Brandon Adams
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.