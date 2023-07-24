Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,994 (July 24, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about five-star linebacker Justin Williams, who’s set to announce his commitment decision Monday night.

Georgia football podcast: UGA could be on commitment watch for a major five-star prospect

Beginning of the show: One of the more anticipated moments of the 2024 recruiting cycle will unfold Monday night when five-star linebacker Justin Williams announces his commitment. Georgia fans have had confidence in recent weeks this decision might break their way in part because one of Williams’ high school teammates, four-star defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, recently announced his pledge to the Bulldogs and has been open about trying to convince Williams to make the same decision.

There’s also extra interest on the Williams announcement due to the expectation that UGA could lose a commitment from four-star linebacker Demarcus Riddick later this week.

I’ll discuss all of the issues surrounding Williams’ announcement on today’s show -- including the role UGA assistant Glenn Schumann could play in helping the Bulldogs add another major target.