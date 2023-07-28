clock iconclock icon
By Brandon Adams, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "DawgNation Daily", the home of the largest daily Georgia Football program hosted by Brandon Adams. Watch live each day on DawgNation.com or across all the DawgNation social channels. Or, listen every afternoon on your favorite podcast platform.

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,997 (July 27, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what five-star athlete KJ Bolden told DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell about the current state of his recruitment.

Georgia football podcast: Five-star athlete KJ Bolden explains why ‘nobody knows’ where he’s committing

Beginning of the show: One of the top remaining targets for Georgia’s 2024 signing class, five-star athlete KJ Bolden, spent time with DawgNation this week -- both on video and in print.

I’ll discuss on today’s show why Bolden’s recent comments seemingly increase the mystery surrounding his scheduled commitment announcement on Aug. 5.

15-minute mark: I discuss what’s next for the Bulldogs at linebacker after five-star recruit Demarcus Riddick’s de-commitment on Wednesday.

20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show to discuss the latest news involving the Bulldogs -- including the record-breaking contract extension for former UGA offensive lineman Andrew Thomas.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some possible concerns related to Alabama’s recruiting efforts.

50-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback David Greene joins the show to preview the next phase of the Bulldogs’ quarterback competition and to discuss how new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will fit in on the coaching staff. (David will also join me at an event Saturday with former UGA coach Mark Richt. For more details, click here.)

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.

