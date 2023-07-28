Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,997 (July 27, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what five-star athlete KJ Bolden told DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell about the current state of his recruitment.

Georgia football podcast: Five-star athlete KJ Bolden explains why ‘nobody knows’ where he’s committing

Beginning of the show: One of the top remaining targets for Georgia’s 2024 signing class, five-star athlete KJ Bolden, spent time with DawgNation this week -- both on video and in print.

I’ll discuss on today’s show why Bolden’s recent comments seemingly increase the mystery surrounding his scheduled commitment announcement on Aug. 5.

15-minute mark: I discuss what’s next for the Bulldogs at linebacker after five-star recruit Demarcus Riddick’s de-commitment on Wednesday.