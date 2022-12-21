Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,847 (Dec. 21, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how National Signing Day seemingly feels different for UGA now than it did in previous years.

Georgia football podcast: One thing about Signing Day that’s quietly changed for UGA

Beginning of the show: Some National Signing Days are drama filled, but for Georgia, lately, that hasn’t been the case. This year’s cycle seems to be more about players seeking to get to work as quickly as possible and less about the typical theatrics that might be expected when college decisions are announced. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

15-minute mark: I react to some of the late-breaking recruiting news that occurred as the show was being recorded -- including four-star offensive tackle Bo Hughley sticking with his UGA commitment and four-star Daniel Harris rejoining the class after briefly de-committing weeks ago.