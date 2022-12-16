Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,843 (Dec. 15, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia might be looking for in the transfer portal as more high-profile names seek new college homes.

Georgia football podcast: Intriguing names loom as transfer portal possibilities for UGA

Beginning of the show: A recent flurry of well-known names entering the transfer portal has ignited discussion about who Georgia might be interested in adding to its 2023 roster. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show as well as share audio of UGA coach Kirby Smart discussing his transfer philosophy from a press conference this week.

I’ll also share comments from Smart on NIL and address the role its playing in recruiting as the early signing period approaches.