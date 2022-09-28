Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,787 (Sept. 27, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the reaction to the release of the SEC game time schedule for Oct. 8.

Georgia football podcast: SEC scheduling controversy erupts around UGA

Beginning of the show: SEC fans often have questions about which teams get assigned to what are perceived to be the best time slots for games, and this week was no different when the league released its schedule for Oct. 8 -- which includes Georgia hosting Auburn at 3:30.

That news wasn’t great for many Bulldogs fans who were hoping for a night game, but it was even worse news for many LSU fans who found out they’d be hosting Tennessee that Saturday at 11 am local time.