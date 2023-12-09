Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2090 (Dec. 6, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what the SEC told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about the controversial play from near the end of the first half of Saturday’s SEC championship in which Isaiah Bond was ruled to have made a catch which wasn’t reviewed by replay officials despite evidence that the incorrect call was made on the field.

Georgia football podcast: UGA deserves better explanation from SEC regarding controversial call

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans weren’t happy with a controversial call near the end of the first half of the SEC championship game last Saturday in which Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond was ruled to have made a fourth down catch that preserved a drive for the Crimson Tide that eventually resulted in a touchdown.

Television replays seemed to indicate the call should be overturned, but despite the evidence, the game wasn’t event stopped for a review.

This week, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reached out to the SEC for clarity, and the league told the AJC that the play was reviewed.

However, that statement won’t sit well with many UGA fans who are fully aware that the span of time in which the supposed review would’ve taken place was only a matter of seconds.

I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

15-minute mark: I discuss the climate of distrust creeping into conversations around college football.

25-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including former five-star defensive lineman LT Overton announcing plans to transfer from Texas A&M.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.