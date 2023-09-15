Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,033 (Sept. 15, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia can show to the rest of the college football world Saturday with an elite performance in the SEC opener vs. South Carolina.

Georgia football podcast: UGA ready to show it’s still ‘really freaking good’ vs. South Carolina

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s last two games against South Carolina have arguably been among its most dominant efforts in its back-to-back national championship seasons, and on Saturday, the Bulldogs have an opportunity to replicate those performances.

I’ll talk more on today’s show about why the Gamecocks might be the perfect opponent for UGA to learn its true identity and to demonstrate to those outside the program how dominant it can still be.

15-minute mark: I’ll discuss why the game against South Carolina possibly means more to some UGA fans than it does to Kirby Smart.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some final thoughts on the weekend’s biggest games.

50-minute mark: I celebrate a successful night for Philadelphia Eagles running back D’Andre Swift against the Vikings, and address Swift’s place in recent UGA history.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.