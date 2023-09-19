Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,034 (Sept. 18, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia’s win against South Carolina -- which was closer than experts predicted -- means for the program moving forward, including some lingering offensive concerns after the Bulldogs get off to another slow start.

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s close call against South Carolina highlights offensive concerns

Beginning of the show: Georgia got off to another slow start offensively before eventually pulling away and beating South Carolina 24-14 on Saturday. However, despite the impressive comeback the Bulldogs were forced to mount, UGA’s win leaves some tough questions to be answered.

Specifically, what’s going on with the Bulldogs offense, which, thus far, hasn’t been as prolific as it has been during the last two national championship seasons.

I’ll talk more about why that is on today’s show.

15-minute mark: I discuss the injury to UGA offensive tackle Amarius Mims, and how the offensive line responded in his absence.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show to share thoughts on what’s right and what needs fixing with UGA after a lackluster performance against the Gamecocks.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the quarterback debacle at Alabama, Tennessee’s upset loss at Florida and a surprising win for Missouri against Big 12 champion Kansas State.

End of show: I award a couple of Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Countdown.