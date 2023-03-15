Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,904 (March 14, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what comes next for the back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs as they begin spring practice Tuesday.

Georgia football podcast: UGA focused on ‘turning the page’ as spring practice begins

Beginning of the show: Georgia finds itself in a position that few programs have ever been in as spring practice begins Tuesday. Georgia has won the last two national championships and has its sights set on a third, something no other team has done in the modern era.

Of course, the unprecedented nature of the accomplishment should serve as reminder of the challenges that should be expected along the way.