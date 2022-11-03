Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,814 (Nov. 3, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what SEC Network analyst Jordan Rodgers said about what he perceives as a lack of playmakers with on UGA’s offense.

Georgia football podcast: SEC Network analyst rips UGA offense ahead of Tennessee showdown

Beginning of the show: Tennessee’s explosive offense undoubtedly creates some challenges for Georgia on Saturday, and at least one analyst, the SEC Network’s Jordan Rodgers, seems to think the Bulldogs don’t have enough “playmakers” to keep pace. I’ll share more of what Rodgers said on today’s show, and explain why his logic is lacking.

15-minute mark: I take a closer look at the longterm preparations UGA has undertaken to get ready for the Vols.