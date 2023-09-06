Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,026 (Sept. 6, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA fans should appreciate about Georgia’s win against UT-Martin on Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: 5 things UGA fans should love about win vs. UT-Martin

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s win against UT-Martin on Saturday has drawn scrutiny -- mostly from UGA fans -- after the Bulldogs’ got off to a slow start offensively and Carson Beck, in his first game as starting quarterback, admitted to possibly being impacted by some nerves.

However, despite some lingering concerns, the overwhelming response to the Dawgs’ first win should be positive for several reasons, and on today’s show, I’ll explain why.

15-minute mark: I discuss the latest on UGA wide receiver Ladd McConkey’s back injury.

20-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show to discuss Beck’s first start, the other Bulldogs quarterbacks and the images of former UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett sitting in the stands like a normal fan during Saturday’s game.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including possible cause for concern for Alabama against Texas.

45-minute mark: I have some more fun at the expense of Tennessee fans, who’ve been speaking out against our DawgNation Invasion, which will take place on the Tennessee River before the game at Neyland Stadium this November.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.