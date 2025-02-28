Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2400 (Feb. 28, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why one of UGA’s top former DL in 2024 is truly impressed with Elijah Griffin.

Georgia Football Podcast: Episode 2400: Former UGA DL predicts 5-star freshman ready to ‘take over’

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I share a clip of Warren Brinson heaping praise on incoming five-star defensive lineman Elijah Griffin and discuss what his impact on the Bulldogs could be this fall.

15-minute mark: I share additional clips from former UGA players at the NFL scouting combine -- including former wide receivers Dominic Lovett and Arian Smith.

25-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a Big Ten coach taking a subtle jab at the Georgia-Florida game.

55-minute mark: I share some thoughts from Trevor Etienne on his impact on two Georgia wins vs. Texas and the former Bulldogs players who came to Dan Jackson’s defense this week after Jackson was snubbed for a combine invite.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.