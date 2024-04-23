Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2188 (April 23, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why Kirby Smart may be able to shape the future of college football for a decade.

Georgia Football Podcast: ESPN makes bold statement about Kirby Smart’s future at UGA

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at what ESPN recently said about Kirby Smart and the influence he could have over college football over the next decade and the one thing that could stand in his way.

10-minute mark: I discuss some hopeful remarks from UGA running back Branson Robinson as he works to recover from an injury that kept him off the field in 2023.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show to recap moments from G-Day that could provide a clue where the Bulldogs are headed this upcoming season.

40-minute mark: DawgNation’s Kaylee Mansell joins the show as part of Cruising Around the SEC to highlight some top storylines for the upcoming season.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.