Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2397 (Feb. 25, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why there is some concern about the lack of experience coming returning in 2025.

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss ESPN analytics expert Bill Connelly’s assessment of Georgia and the potential problems the Bulldogs could face bringing back so little experience from the previous season. I also discuss why UGA might be able to overcome that challenge.

15-minute mark: I discuss new details involving five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, including the dates for Curtis' next visit to UGA.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a couple of the league’s coaches that are supposedly on “the hot seat.”

50-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.