Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2446 (May 6, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why the Jared Curtis commitment is a really big deal for the Dawgs.

Georgia Football Podcast: ESPN touts UGA’s ‘crucial recruiting victory’ with 5-star QB Jared Curtis

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss some great news for Georgia as five-star quarterback Jared Curtis recommitted to the Bulldogs on Monday night.

15-minute mark: I discuss what’s next for Curtis and UGA after his commitment, including the recruitment of five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including South Carolina coach Shane Beamer ripping the NCAA over its handling of an eligibility situation.

50-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.