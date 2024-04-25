Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2190 (April 25, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear more of why Carson Beck chose to return to Athens.

Georgia Football Podcast: Fans will love Carson Beck’s reason for returning to UGA

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at some compelling comments from Carson Beck about his reasoning for returning to UGA.

15-minute mark: I preview the first round of the NFL draft and the Bulldogs players who could be selected.

20-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell makes a rare Thursday appearance on the show.

40-minute mark: DawgNation’s Kaylee Mansell joins the show for Cruising Around the SEC.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.