Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2476 (June 18, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear what Gunner Stockton needs to do to succeed in 2025.

Georgia Football Podcast: Former QB lays out simple success formula for UGA in 2025

Beginning of the show: I discuss what former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm said UGA needs to do succeed in 2025.

10-minute mark: I share a few historical benchmarks Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart could soon achieve.

15-minute mark: I preview the upcoming commitment decision for four-star offensive lineman Ekene Okbogo.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Cody Chaffins joins the show.

45-minute mark: I discuss some SEC headlines including the war of words between Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia and Illinois coach Brett Bielema.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.