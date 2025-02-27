Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2399 (Feb. 27, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear what the Raiders pursuit of Matthew Stafford has in common with UGA trying to land 5-star QB Jared Curtis.

Beginning of the show: I discuss the weird media controversy involving a reported meeting between Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford, whose time in Los Angeles with the Rams appears over. I use that as a springboard to discuss why Brock Bowers NFL career might have an even brighter outlook than before and explain what the Stafford sweepstakes might have in common with UGA’s pursuit of Jared Curtis.

15-minute mark: I share some more praise for UGA from Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman and a clip from former Bulldogs defensive lineman Warren Brinson, who offered a great sales pitch for prospects considering Georgia.

25-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an intriguing staff hire by Oklahoma.

50-minute mark: Mike Griffith joins the show from Indianapolis at the NFL scouting combine and I share a clip from Malaki Starks making describing his pitch to NFL general managers about why he should be a first-round pick.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.