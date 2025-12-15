Georgia Football Podcast: Gunner Stockton apparently still isn’t getting enough credit for 2025 performance

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2602 (Dec. 15, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why Gunner Stockton still isn’t getting enough respect for his excellent season.

Beginning of the show: I discuss why Gunner Stockton isn’t getting as much early love for the 2026 Heisman as you might think given his success this season.

15-minute mark: I briefly address the aftermath of a couple of UGA players getting arrested for shoplifting at a major retailer.

20-minute mark: I share thoughts on internet chatter regarding Glenn Schumann as a possible candidate for the Michigan head coaching job.

30-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an explanation about why Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia had to issue an apology after the Heisman ceremony.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.