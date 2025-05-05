Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2445 (May 5, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear what Georgia’s final pitch should be to five-star QB Jared Curtis.

Georgia Football Podcast: Jared Curtis makes curious decision ahead of commitment announcement

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss why five-star quarterback Jared Curtis decided to forgo final in-home visits with the Georgia and Oregon coaching staffs ahead of his commitment announcement on Monday evening.

20-minute mark: I discuss the difficult task of determining whether an elite recruit will live up to the billing.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

50-minute mark: I take a look at other headlines including the lingering impact of the sign-stealing controversy at Michigan that doesn’t appear to be going away.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.