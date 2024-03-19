Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2163 (March 19, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear how UGA is using spring practice to prepare for a tough schedule. Plus, updates on some important recruits.

Georgia Football Podcast: Key UGA leader excited for ‘dream schedule’ in 2024

Beginning of the show: A look at why Smael Mondon is excited about UGA’s upcoming schedule and a discussion about how that slate of games could provide extra motivation for this year’s spring practice.

15-minute mark: I discuss the spotlight ESPN recently put on UGA backup QB Gunner Stockton.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: I provide an update on our special DawgNation Daily bracket contest and invite listeners to join.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.