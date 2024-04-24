Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2189 (April 24, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why UGA’s WR room is become a surprising group of leaders.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart gave UGA’s WRs a big compliment to conclude spring practice

Beginning of the show: A look at some praise from Kirby Smart for UGA’s wide receivers at the end of spring practice.

15-minute mark: I revisit some concerns UGA fans had for the Bulldogs defensive line prior to G-Day and discuss an emerging contributor who could improve the outlook for the group.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: DawgNation’s Kaylee Mansell joins the show for Cruising Around the SEC as we discuss some hot topics around the league.

End of show: I share the Gator Hater Updater.