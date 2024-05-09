Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2199 (May 9, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear about what Kirby Smart feels like the Dawgs need to fix in 2024.

Georgia Football Podcast: Kirby Smart says UGA might have some new offensive wrinkles in 2024

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at what Kirby Smart said about UGA’s need to be creative about how the Bulldogs offense replaces Brock Bowers this season.

15-minute mark: I discuss why Smart’s biggest concern for his defense seems to be different than what the media is saying

20-minute mark: Former UGA WR Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including Auburn coach Hugh Freeze explaining why his team didn’t pursue a “million dollar” quarterback in the transfer portal.

45-minute mark: I celebrate UGA’s thrilling SEC softball tournament win vs. Auburn and have some fun with Kirby Smart’s recent appearance at a celebrity golf tournament.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.