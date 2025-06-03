Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2465 (June 3, 2025) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why the offensive line is still Georgia’s biggest pressure point this offseason.

Georgia Football Podcast: National website profiles issue Kirby Smart has ‘likely lost sleep’ over

Beginning of the show: I discuss why the Georgia offensive line remains in the spotlight this offseason and why it could be the hinge point that determines the Bulldogs’ success this fall.

10-minute mark: I recap two important recruiting stories for UGA -- including the first commitment to the 2027 class.

15-minute mark: I share a funny clip from Kirby Smart remembering a not-so-great moment from his playing career.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I share some SEC news including some data on how the league would be impacted if it shifts to a nine-game conference schedule.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I share a Golden Shoe winner and the Gator Hater Updater.