Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2830 (Nov. 6, 2026) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams provides his final thoughts on Georgia’s upcoming showdown against Ole Miss, and why the data is proving that UGA should feel confident in this one.

One big reason UGA fans should feel confident vs. Ole Miss

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss some data that suggests Georgia’s offense might be set up for success at Ole Miss on Saturday.

20-minute mark: I relive what apparently was a pivotal moment for UGA in its prep for Florida last week and express some hope that the Bulldogs can find a way to conjure up that same emotional edge again this Saturday.

30-minute mark: DawgNation recruiting insider Jeff Sentell joins the show.

50-minute mark: I explain why this weekend might truly be one of the most loaded Saturdays we’ve ever seen when it comes to anticipated ranked matchups.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater.