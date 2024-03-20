Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2164 (March 20, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why Kirby Smart can’t wait for the world to see UGA’s new starting center play.

One UGA player’s spring practice performance has Kirby Smart very excited

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at some praise for a UGA player stepping into a big role this season and a discussion on how that fits into the larger picture for the Bulldogs at a key position group.

15-minute mark: I react to two interesting details observed at UGA spring practice on Tuesday.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith shares his own notes from spring practice.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some transfer portal drama for Alabama.

50-minute mark: I discuss some candid comments from Kirby Smart about the NIL culture around college football.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.