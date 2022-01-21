Georgia football podcast: UGA players call out fans for online meltdown

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,613 (Jan. 20, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what some Georgia players said in response to the reaction to some fans after a busy day of news involving the transfer portal for the Bulldogs, coupled with the announcement that quarterback Stetson Bennett was returning for his final season.

Beginning of the show: Wednesday was a busy news day for Georgia with wide receiver Jermaine Burton and quarterback JT Daniels announcing their plans to enter the transfer portal as well as quarterback Stetson Bennett revealing his intention to return for UGA for his final season.

A small portion of Bulldogs fans reacted to the news with an intense negativity that drew the attention of a couple UGA players.