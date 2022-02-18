Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,632 (Feb. 16, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what former UGA running back Zamir White said on a recent podcast interview about winning the national championship with the Bulldogs.

Georgia football podcast: Zamir White shares heartfelt message about winning national championship

Beginning of the show: Former Georgia running back Zamir White recently appeared in a podcast interview with Brandon Marshall and Chad Ocho Cinco. I’ll share some cool comments from him from that interview about what winning the national championship meant to him on today’s show.

Five-minute mark: I have some fun with some of the recent wild rumors that have seemed to get more attention than they deserve.