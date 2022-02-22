Georgia football podcast: Previewing possible success stories among UGA’s WRs

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,635 (Feb. 22, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about a pre-spring preview of UGA’s wide receivers.

Georgia football podcast: Previewing possible success stories among UGA’s wide receivers

Beginning of the show: I continue my pre-recorded vacation shows with a look at the Bulldogs wide receiver position for the upcoming season.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.