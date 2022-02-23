Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,637 (Feb. 23, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how the chatter around the Bulldogs defense could benefit the program this season.

Georgia football podcast: UGA might have motivational edge on its side in 2022

Beginning of the show: I continue my pre-recorded vacation shows with a look at UGA’s defense for the upcoming season and how it might use some of the chatter happening around the unit to its advantage.

15-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.